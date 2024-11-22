Simon-David Williams, President of Groupe ISM, a Canadian-based full-service company in information technology (IT), security, management and telephony services.

Simon shared insights about the Trust X community, which comprises vendors collaborating to address business challenges and exchange best practices, noting its growth and the support from Ingram Micro that enables monthly discussions on pertinent topics. He highlighted the importance of learning from both successes and failures to foster innovation and strengthen connections, and he acknowledged receiving the Trust X Spirit Award for his commitment to community engagement. The discussion also focused on the need for increased openness in adopting new vendors and technologies, addressing the limitations of a small number of resellers, and the significance of information sharing among peers to build trust and collaboration.