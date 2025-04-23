Rich Fowler, Channel Partner Manager, at k-ecommerce, is a seasoned channel strategist with 25+ years of experience developing global partner programs.

Rich emphasized the importance of successful partnerships, which should prioritize mutual success among software vendors, partners, and customers. He highlighted the significant shift towards online transactions, particularly following the pandemic, noting that 73% of B2B customers prefer online interactions after their initial purchase. He advocated for leveraging technology, including AI, to streamline processes and enhance the digital platforms of businesses, as the anticipated $3 billion in B2B transactions over the next year and a half underscores the urgency for companies to adapt.

He also outlined a dual approach to partner development, stressing the need to nurture existing relationships while also recruiting new partners. He discussed the challenges associated with ERP systems, particularly the technical expertise required for effective implementation, and the importance of collaboration among partners to address diverse client needs.