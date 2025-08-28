Guest: Jobin Johny, CEO & Founder, DeskDay, an AI-powered Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT service providers.

Jobin discussed the development of a modern Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform intended to enhance the support experience for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The platform emphasizes real-time, chat-based customer interactions to meet the demands of contemporary customers who seek immediate assistance. He highlighted the role of AI in aiding technicians by offering rapid access to solutions derived from historical tickets and knowledge bases.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the platform’s setup process is considerably quicker than that of traditional PSAs, requiring approximately one week. The overall aim of the solution is to improve service delivery and operational efficiency for MSPs.

