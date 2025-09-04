Guest: Kevin Esau, President, Contego, a technology solutions company based in Calgary, Alberta, offering a full suite of managed IT services, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions and Custom Software Development.

Kevin talks about the challenges faced by Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in managing outdated software and implementing cloud-based ERP solutions. He characterized Contego as an enhanced MSP, highlighting its specialized support capabilities that many traditional MSPs lack. He stressed the importance of collaboration with MSPs to provide essential expertise and resources. He also noted the complexities involved in ERP solutions, which are among the most difficult services for MSPs to deliver.

