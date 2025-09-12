James Davis of The TSP Advisory, talked about the challenges Managed Service Providers (MSPs) face in transitioning from a reactive break-fix model to a proactive cybersecurity management approach. He highlighted that many MSPs struggle with this shift due to a historical reliance on addressing immediate technology issues and a lack of understanding best practices. He noted that despite available resources, such as the S&B 1001 framework, partners often hesitate to change due to misconceptions about client needs and spending.

James also addressed the current state and future of MSPs, particularly regarding cybersecurity. He emphasized the necessity for MSPs to adopt a proactive, advisory-led approach rather than merely adding cybersecurity measures.

He suggested a maturity assessment tool that evaluates businesses across ten operational categories, which can guide companies toward necessary improvements. James pointed out that while financial risks may deter companies from changing, stagnation poses a greater threat. He highlighted the availability of the assessment tool at no cost, urging more partners to utilize it for benchmarking their practices.