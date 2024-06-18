Interview with Renee Bergeron, Chief Operating Officer at AppDirect.

Renee discussed the successful acquisition of IT Cloud and the impressive growth and expansion of the business over the past two and a half years. She highlighted the importance of people and relationships in the marketplace, as well as ambitious plans for future expansion and the upcoming global event, Thrive 2024 on Sept. 17-19 in Chicago. Her strategic vision is to provide Canadian partners with a broad catalog and platform to enhance their customer relationships, while freeing up MSPs from back-office operations to focus on delivering solutions to their end customers.