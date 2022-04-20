Our special guest was Glynis Devine. An absolution expert on women leadership and diversity challenges in the workplace. If you want to understand the why and how to get this right, then Glynis is the go-to.

Explore 60 minutes to understand why diversity matters in today’s workplace and how it can impact business success. Get some clear action plans to implement a solid diversity mission in your company. It starts out by doing the right thing, then you will see just how much more benefits that roll out of this best practice. It’s the future. It matters. It will help your business grow.

Remember, if you want to find a smart place to build your business 365 days a year, the join the Channel Partner Alliance www.channelpartneralliance.com