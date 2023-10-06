Interview with Andrea Clarke-Thompson, SVBM at Ingram Micro Canada. She has been with Ingram Micro for the 30 years and leads the Canadian entity for Xvantage customers. Xvantage is the one-stop shop for all Ingram Micro partners. The Xvantage digital experience platform is powered by a global real-time data mesh containing years of operational and transaction data, as well as several proprietary engines enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The Cloud Marketplace from Ingram Micro is also integrated into Xvantage, allowing cloud solutions to be easily integrated into solutions that include technology hardware, software, and professional services.