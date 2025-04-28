Guest: Lauren Wise, Dell Expert Network Program Manager

Laura will present the Dell Expert Network, which is designed to incentivize managed service providers and IT consultants for promoting Dell hardware. She will detail the program’s key advantages, including a 3% cashback in Dell Rewards on client orders, potentially amounting to $5,000 quarterly. She will also talk about the comprehensive knowledge center available to members, featuring insights on new products such as the Dell Pro laptop.

Join Dell and other great vendors at ChannelNext Central on June 2nd and 3rd in Niagara Falls, ON.