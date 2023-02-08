LaMarche has served on High Wire Network’s board of directors since 2021. In his role as COO, he will helm operations of High Wire’s managed IT service offerings including Overwatch by High Wire Networks, the company’s managed cybersecurity business.

LaMarche has more than 25 years in executive leadership for leading public and private companies, including TPx, DSCI and Unified Technologies. His extensive experience in operations management, product innovation, sales and marketing, finance and M&A ideally suits him to lead Overwatch’s growth, which has expanded by more than 400% over the past year.

Source: High Wire Network