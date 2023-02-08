Hornetsecurity has launched two new tools – the QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links – to combat growing cyber threats. These launches come in response to a rise in fake QR codes and the ongoing threat of phishing, which represents 40% of all cyber threats.

Hornetsecurity has also released a new automated mailbox migration solution, which helps partners efficiently and securely deploy and operate Microsoft 365 in the cloud for their customers – and remain safe from cyberattacks. In addition, the cybersecurity specialist has simplified its partner program to enable partners to work on projects and MSP business equally and centrally.

QR code phishing

Research from Hornetsecurity’s Security Lab has discovered that cybercriminals are using QR codes in emails to obtain confidential data. To counter this latest threat, Hornetsecurity is expanding its Advanced Threat Protection and 365 Total Protection Suite for Microsoft 365 with the launch of its QR Code Analyzer. This unique technology determines whether QR codes link to malicious sites when scanned.

The launch of Hornetsecurity’s ‘Secure Links’ functionality will also help limit cyber-attacks, especially ransomware attempts. This new service runs all email links through a secure analyzer before enabling the recipient to safely open the link. Both new technologies provide businesses and their employees with extra reassurance that their email communications are safe.

Hornetsecurity CEO, Daniel Hofmann, said: “Hornetsecurity is committed to pre-empting and responding to new cybersecurity threats and customer concerns. Phishing attacks and fake QR codes are on the increase, so we are pleased to launch unique technologies that will combat these ever-growing threats. The QR Code Analyzer and Secure Links tools will benefit businesses by fighting cybersecurity attacks in a safe, reliable and cost-effective way.”

Migrate mailboxes in a safe and efficient way

In response to challenges that Hornetsecurity partners have faced in transferring mailboxes from on-prem to Microsoft 365 cloud, the cybersecurity specialist has developed the Mailbox Migration Tool. This new offering enables Hornetsecurity partners to automatically migrate customers securely, efficiently and with major time-savings – in turn, enabling them to provide peace of mind by offering full security for Microsoft 365 via 365 Total Protection.

New simplified partner program

Hornetsecurity has also created a new simplified partner program. The newly adjusted program aims to unify partner levels and includes both managed service (MSP) and project business. These updates make entry barriers negligible, so partners can provide Hornetsecurity’s services with minimal effort and investment.

Hornetsecurity COO, Daniel Blank added: “Hornetsecurity has listened to our partners’ needs, which has led to the launch of our efficient and safe Mailbox Migration Tool, at the same time as our new partner program is rolled out.

“This launch package is just the start of what will be a busy 2023 for Hornetsecurity as we monitor, learn and respond to new sophisticated cyberattacks, and continue to keep our customers’ data safe from ever-present threats.”

