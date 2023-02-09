Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, announced Investcorp Technology Partners (“ITP”), a leading global technology investor, has led an investment round for the company, which, including additional growth funding ITP is injecting into the business, results in a total deal value over $70 million.

Founded in 2006, Zift Solutions’ award-winning ZiftONE software delivers a comprehensive, modern platform that aligns channel marketing, channel sales, and channel operations. ZiftONE’s customers consist of national and international brands with renowned channel programs. Its customers are served from three offices: Oxford, UK, Hoboken, New Jersey, and Cary, North Carolina.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Investcorp Technology Partners as we enter this next stage of growth,” said Gordon Rapkin, Chief Executive Officer of Zift Solutions. “Investcorp demonstrated a strong understanding of our business and the potential of the markets we serve. They are the right partner to support our international expansion given their global expertise. We look forward to working with Investcorp to continue our growth journey and capitalize on the fast-growing channel technology sector, as well as on the value it provides in helping organizations scale their own growth.”

ITP’s investment will help accelerate Zift’s go-to-market strategy, continue expansion into international markets, and further support the company’s growth. ITP has established a market-leading position of investing in lower mid-market technology companies with a specific focus on Software, Data / Analytics, Cyber Security, and Fintech. The investment in Zift represents the second investment from ITP’s global fund, Investcorp Technology Partners V.

Atlas Technology Group and Wyrick, Robbins, Yates, and Ponton served as advisors and counsel to Zift Solutions. This transaction is subject to customary regulatory requirements and is expected to close at the end of January.

For more information, visit www.ziftsolutions.com.