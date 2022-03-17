Ermetic, a leading cloud infrastructure security company, announced the Ermetic Synergia Partner Program for IT service providers, systems integrators, consultants, MSPs/MSSPs and ISVs to deliver turn-key cloud security solutions that span cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) and cloud security posture management (CSPM) for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform environments.

The Ermetic Cloud Security platform detects and remediates excessive, risky privileges and resource misconfigurations (e.g. databases exposed to the internet) on a continuous basis by analyzing identities and permissions along with the configuration of network, storage and secrets assets. No other security solution reduces the cyber attack surface at scale across single and multi-cloud infrastructures with full stack visibility and control over multi-cloud infrastructure entitlements and configurations.

“We are experiencing high demand for our comprehensive identity-first cloud infrastructure security solution and have created a value-driven program to enlist security-oriented partners so we can all capitalize on this market opportunity,” said Shawn Larsen, Head of Channel and Alliances for Ermetic. “We are investing in partners by providing predictable sales incentives, technical resources for joint sales engagements, enablement training to expand partner capabilities and transparent opportunity collaboration to ensure their success.”

For more information visit: https://ermetic.com/partners