Julian caught up with Micah Singer, CEO of Kurmi Software, developer of award-winning software to manage and automate the full lifecycle of Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions, including telephony, videoconferencing, email and messaging, endpoints and licenses, plus other applications. Kurmi offers a powerful, user-friendly interface designed for hybrid work and hybrid infrastructures, highly configurable and ultra-scalable, compatible with the market’s leading Unified Communications platforms—Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft, and Zoom.

Micah shared insights on transitioning from on-premises to cloud and having the best of both worlds.

