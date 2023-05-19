Gluware, an intelligent network automation provider, announced the launch of its Accelerate Partner Program. The program creates new deal incentives, co-selling opportunities, training, GTM support and joint-marketing opps to enable resellers to launch new revenue streams through Gluware’s low-code/no-code network automation solutions.

Colin Henry, VP Channel Sales, discusses the program, the accelerating demand and market opportunities for network automation, and how they are working with partners like Matt McPherson of People Driven Technology to fulfill these demands.

The company is also introducing the Gluware Accelerate Partner Portal, which provides a comprehensive hub of sales tools, product information, performance metrics and more. The new program offers three tiers: Authorized, Premier, and Premier Plus. Gluware capabilities provide value right out of the box and are well suited for partners who service end users in highly regulated industries, those with distributed workforces, those prone to network outages due to manual error, and those facing network complexity due to mergers, acquisitions and consolidation.

Find out more at www.gluware.com or check out this video: https://gluware.com/network-powered-digital-transformation-in-healthcare-gluware-keynote/