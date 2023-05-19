Zimperium, a leading mobile security solution for endpoints and apps, announced the launch of the Zimperium Unified Mobile Security Platform. This single platform unifies Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) – formerly known as zIPS – and Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS), unleashing powerful new features designed for teams who bear security responsibility across the entire mobile security spectrum. Through a ‘single pane of glass’, customers now have centralized access to and management of both Zimperium’s mobile application security and endpoint security solutions, providing them full mobile coverage to dynamically adapt to emerging threats.

The launch of the platform comes at a time when attacks against mobile devices and apps are increasing exponentially. As an example, recent changes in the forthcoming iOS 17 will purportedly allow for the sideloading of third party apps, putting mobile devices at even greater risk. Our world is becoming increasingly mobile, and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend that exploded during the pandemic has become a staple of business operations. At the same time, mobile applications are being used for everything from banking to managing medical devices and have become a critical part of many enterprise’s business models. Unfortunately, this has opened the door to new attack vectors across devices and apps and has created an expanded, distributed attack surface for enterprises to manage and secure. According to recent research, half of organizations suffered a mobile-related compromise in 2022.

