Unicon announced the launch of its enhanced Unicon Partner Program (UPP). This program presents resellers with a unique opportunity to leverage Unicon’s vast industry expertise, three decades of experience, and innovative solutions, positioning them for success in the ever-evolving landscape of end-user computing.

By becoming part of the Unicon partner network, resellers gain access to industry-leading end-user computing solutions, including eLux and Scout, empowering their customers to embrace hybrid work environments. Moreover, Unicon parnters can take advantage of numerous new value-added features within the Unicon Partner Program.

“Our Unicon Partner Program opens up a world of opportunities for our valued resellers, supporting their growth,” says Mads Skalbo, Chief Revenue Officer at Unicon. “We are committed to providing the tools, resources, and opportunity resellers need to thrive in today’s dynamic market.”

Through the strategic partnership with Unicon, resellers operating in the VDI and DaaS sectors have the opportunity to help customers to achieve highly improved sustainable IT operations, cost reduction and improved security posture. This all while securing resellers fair margin, improving their overall profitability, and driving sustainable business growth. For Managed Service Providers (MSPs) Unicon delivers significant advantages with our Scout MSP platform offering monthly billing and advanced multi-tenancy capabilities. This empowers MSPs to expand their service portfolio with highly competitive managed endpoint offerings and further cultivate lasting client relationships.



A key introduction is the implementation of three partner levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Depending on their level, Unicon partners receive additional benefits, including direct deal registration to maximize revenue potential. They can also enjoy attractive discounts on licenses and subscriptions, along with project protection. The partner program provides comprehensive training resources for both technical and sales teams, enhancing the expertise of resellers. Additionally, resellers may request marketing support, such as co-marketing campaigns and materials, to elevate brand awareness and generate leads.

Resellers are now invited to sign up for the Unicon Partner Program (UPP) or join the launch webinar on July 13th to discover the diverse benefits and support opportunities offered by the program

Source: Unicon