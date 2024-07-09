With so much going on in the IT community, here’s a quick recap of what to expect from us in the second half of 2024.

Highlights for vendors:

Highlights for MSPs or VARs

If you live in Western Canada or the United States, ChannelNEXT will be in Whistler from October 21 to 22. This is your opportunity to grow your business on multiple levels. Find out why you shouldn’t miss it at ChannelNEXT. If you want to be considered for the 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards and recognition in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States for 2024, complete the assessment before the deadline. To be eligible for this award, you must score among the top 50. Learn more at Best Managed IT Companies. Remember that it not only about winning a cool award – it will actually help you benchmark your own best business practices and improve! If you are a cyber-first MSP, welcome to your new home designed just for you: Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem. Membership for 2024 is FREE so you can experience the value and determine whether this is a fit for you. Come meet us and other members at any of the upcoming events in the fall for FREE! You only a half day to experience how we can have a major impact on your cyber managed services. Ready to BOOST your business into orbit? Ask about our Public Relations services by our PR partner, add AI-powered marketing automation platform from our partner and then pour gasoline over it from our marketing business alignment partner to build the biggest marketing fire you’ve ever seen for your firm! And, add one more game-changing hyper-business booster from our private-label marketplace partner to help you manage ALL of your SaaS (and hardware) transactions, licenses, quotes, renewals and sales automatically! Discover all of our Business Partners (and more to come).

Constantly working on new stuff to better serve our channel community! Feedback and suggestions always welcome!

Have a great fun and safe summer!