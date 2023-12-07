Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, launched its partner program to protect organizations around the world by operationalizing threat intelligence to safeguard them from every known cyberthreat.

Centripetal’s innovative technology is currently deployed by MSPs, resellers and technology partners across America, EMEA and Asia-PAC. With the Centripetal Global Partner Program, organizations will have a stronger approach to cybersecurity, putting operationalized threat intelligence at the forefront, moving from a reactive to proactive defense, and helping security teams be more efficient and effective. Critical results and findings can be identified by Centripetal’s CleanINTERNET solution within minutes after install is complete.

The Centripetal Global Partner Program provides channel partners with Centripetal’s innovative and patented solution, which includes:

Experience – Anchored in a world-class program, when working in collaboration with organizations, their customers will notice a remarkable elevation in the way cybercrime is addressed, both at the initial and final lines of defense.

Expertise – Centripetal's eliteteam of highly trained intelligence operations analysts will help every partner monitor, tune and shield their customers' networks from malicious traffic, acting as an extension of an internal cybersecurity team.

Exponential Growth – Centripetal's innovative approach to cyber defense helps significantly diminish customers' risk exposure. Partnering with Centripetal opens doors to revenue enhancement opportunities through both resale and value-added services.

“Our global partners are pivotal in driving the proactive adoption of CleanINTERNET® within the enterprise landscape,” added Dave Silke, CMO at Centripetal. “Together, we fortify organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead of emerging threats, securing a safer digital future for all.”

For more information on joining the Centripetal Partner Program visit www.centripetal.ai.