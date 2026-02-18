In a discussion on the current state of the channel, Robin Ody, Principal Analyst at Omdia, talked about the value gap currently stalling MSP growth. While the shift toward high-margin services like GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) and vCISO roles is essential, many providers are struggling to operationalize these offerings due to the sheer complexity of the 2026 tech stack. With organic growth slowing—as 70% of new business is now merely “churn” from competing MSPs—Robin emphasized that resilience is the new ROI. This is especially true regarding Agentic AI; while AI has delivered measurable wins in ticket triage and MTTR (Mean Time to Resolution), it has introduced “recursive risk.” MSPs need to move beyond viewing AI as a simple tool and instead treat AI agents as identity-bearing actors that require strict governance and access controls to prevent lateral movement and systemic vulnerabilities.

While some private equity rollups focus on operational excellence, others have prioritized margin-cutting at the expense of interoperability, leaving MSPs vulnerable to vendor-heavy ecosystems that stifle innovation. To counter this, MSPs are forming small, trusted peer federations to share on-call support and security expertise. By converting internal AI efficiencies into client-facing outcomes and adopting a “governance-first” posture, MSPs can differentiate themselves in a crowded market.