Robyn Hyra, Director of Industry Solutions – Logistics at Cleo, explored the 2026 logistics landscape, emphasizing that while AI offers immense potential for decision-making, its execution is often crippled by fragmented data systems. She likened current supply chain communication to a game of “whisper down the lane,” where distorted data leads to massive inefficiencies. Real-time coordination and clear objectives must precede AI adoption to avoid “wasted speed” on incorrect information. She also highlighted that in a low-margin industry, data integrity is the primary lever for cost savings and customer satisfaction.

