Fulcrum IT Partners announced the acquisition of Canadian IT services leader Stoneworks Technologies, which has been providing IT consulting, implementation, and integration services for various platforms and solutions to Canadian-owned businesses since 2001.

The agreement marks the third acquisition of 2023 for Fulcrum and expands the team’s reach in Canada from coast to coast. Additionally, the purchase expands the global IT service provider’s vertical specialization in the public sector, welcoming Stoneworks’ impressive client portfolio of departments and agencies within the Canadian Federal Government and other public sector clients.

Based in Ottawa, Canada, Stoneworks has grown its business to over $100M in annual revenue over the past 20 years. The team of 25 builds and manages resilient and reliable infrastructure for more than 500 corporations and government agencies in Canada. Its preferred technology partners include vendors Cisco, Dell, Hitachi, HPE, and VMware.

“With over a million SMEs in Canada, the opportunity for growth and the increasing demand for digitization and new technologies presents a perfect landscape for Stoneworks and Fulcrum to help Canadian businesses optimize, serve, and scale,” notes Kelly Carter, Chief Strategy Officer of Fulcrum IT Partners. Fulcrum’s vertical-led solutions are designed to solve the most challenging business outcomes, with services and specializations around managed cybersecurity, cloud, consumption, and everything as a service (XaaS). “Helping businesses use technology to achieve better business outcomes is why we’re here and what we do best,” notes Carter.

