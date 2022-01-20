Pax8 announced that Nikki Meyer has joined the company as Vice President of Global Vendor Alliances, and Caroline Goles as Vice President of Digital Sales Strategy. Meyer will report to Aaron Garza, SVP of Business Development, and Goles will report to David James, Chief Data Officer.

“Nikki and Caroline are highly recognized and respected leaders in the industry,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “With their vast experience in the worldwide channel, they provide critical insights into the complexities of operating a global organization, which is crucial as Pax8 scales. We are excited they are joining Pax8 to lead our vendor program and digital sales strategy.”

Nikki Meyer, Vice President of Global Vendor Alliances: Nikki spent over 15 years at Microsoft, building an illustrious channel career through various positions and capacities. She led teams focusing on partner marketing, new product launches, and incentive programs, gaining the vital knowledge necessary for creating a successful channel program. Her work with the small-mid-sized business (SMB) market provided IT service providers with the knowledge, tools, and resources to grow their cloud practices significantly. Since 2018, Nikki has held a worldwide position, where she developed strategic initiatives to increase Microsoft’s worldwide presence and drive the adoption of its cloud solutions in the global channel.

Caroline Goles, Vice President of Digital Sales Strategy: With over 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the tech industry, Caroline has led worldwide sales strategies for the SMB and Enterprise markets. Throughout her diverse career, she developed go-to-market strategies that drove global scale while nurturing tailored local engagement. As Digital Sales Strategy Lead at Microsoft, Caroline led the delivery of an AI-guided sales engine that harnessed marketing signals, industry data & machine learning, accelerating cloud adoption, revenue growth, and increasing sales efficiency.

“Pax8 revolutionized the cloud buying experience by enabling partners to build complete technology stacks,” said Meyer. “To provide each region access to our robust solutions portfolio and enablement, we are making critical investments and providing necessary capabilities to expand our industry-leading vendor program globally. I look forward to forging a new career with Pax8 and empowering businesses worldwide with cloud technology.”

“Pax8 has established itself as an industry leader with its leadership, technological advancements, and innovation,” said Caroline Goles, Vice President of Digital Sales Strategy. “As the market and buying behaviors evolve, we are committed to ensuring all users of cloud solutions have a simplified and elevated experience. I am excited to apply my passion for technology empowerment to help Pax8 amplify its success and expand our digital presence globally.”

Source: Pax8