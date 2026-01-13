Foxit and Ingram Micro, announced the expansion of its already successful U.S. partnership to include the Canadian market. The move gives Canadian resellers and their end clients access to the most modern, secure, and productivity-boosting document management solutions available today.

With Foxit now on the Ingram Micro Canada line card, resellers can offer end customers a complete suite of enterprise-grade solutions — including Foxit PDF Editor and eSign — packed with features that today’s organizations demand: intuitive design, lightning-fast performance, airtight compliance and security controls, and AI-driven intelligence and automation that turbo-powers everything from editing to redaction.

“This is a win for Foxit and Ingram. It’s a win for resellers. It’s a win for end customers,” said Dave Allison, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, Foxit. “We’re offering the Canadian channel a major upgrade, not just an alternative, but a smarter way to work with documents. With Ingram’s unmatched reach and channel attentiveness, and Foxit’s relentless product innovation, partners can now deliver more value, more functionality, and more impact to their end clients across every sector, and in the process, significantly boost their bottom-line.”

From legal and financial services to healthcare, government, and education, Canadian resellers can now meet the rising demand for modern document workflows with a solution that’s fast, secure, and constantly raising the bar. With Foxit, organizations gain tools that not only match the capabilities of legacy products — they exceed them, without the complexity or heavy cost burden.

“For us at Ingram Micro Canada, this partnership is more than just a products offering expansion, it’s a strategic move to bring next-gen document management solutions to our reseller community,” said Alistair Edmondson, Director of Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “Our partners want choices. They want innovation. They want reliability. And they most certainly want to bring their end clients the optimum return on investment. Foxit delivers on all fronts, and we’re excited to put that power into the hands of thousands of partners across the country.”

Key benefits for Ingram Micro’s Canadian reseller network include:

New revenue opportunities from a high-demand, high-growth product category

AI-enhanced productivity tools that make life easier for content creators, legal teams, HR departments, and more

Enterprise-grade security and compliance features tailored for industries where data privacy, protection, and auditability are non-negotiable

An R&D-driven roadmap that constantly evolves to meet changing customer needs

A partner-focused approach that includes onboarding support, sales enablement, and co-marketing initiatives

“What makes this truly exciting is the enthusiasm we’ve felt from Ingram Micro Canada’s team,” added Allison. “From the very first training sessions, it was clear they understood the market-shifting potential of Foxit. They’re not just checking a box, they’re championing a better experience for their resellers and end clients.”

Foxit’s expansion into Canada with Ingram Micro reflects a shared vision to drive digital transformation at scale. As remote work, data protection, and operational efficiency continue to shape buying decisions, the timing couldn’t be better for resellers to add Foxit to their portfolios.

“The message to Canadian resellers is simple,” said Edmondson. “If your customers need smarter, faster, more secure document tools, you’ve just found the solution.”

To learn more about Foxit’s solutions through Ingram Micro Canada, please visit https://usa.ingrammicro.com/cep/app/product/productsearch?keywords=foxit&displaytitle=foxit&sortBy=relevance.