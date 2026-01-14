Presenters: Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Evgeniy Kharam, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

The discussion highlighted a major industry pivot toward browser-based security. This move allows organizations to transform any web browser into a secure, zero-trust workspace, effectively securing the “agentic workforce” where humans and AI agents collaborate. By integrating security directly into the browser session, companies can protect sensitive data across both managed and unmanaged devices without the friction of traditional perimeters.

A critical warning emerged regarding “AI Theater”—the tendency for organizations to invest in flashy AI tools as a substitute for foundational governance and SOC 2 compliance. Automation without human-led guardrails creates an “empowerment gap” and operational risk. True resilience in 2026 requires moving beyond the hype to ensure that AI acts as a supervised thought partner rather than a standalone decision-maker.

