Renaissance has announced a strategic partnership with Fortra, this relationship strengthens Renaissance’s cybersecurity portfolio, enabling partners to help customers detect, test, and disrupt advanced threats more effectively through Fortra’s renowned security solutions.

Fortra delivers world-class offensive security, defensive solutions, and shared threat intelligence to help organizations stay ahead of advanced threats.

The Fortra portfolio includes industry-leading red teaming and penetration testing solutions such as Cobalt Strike, Core Impact, and Outflank Security Tooling, alongside defensive capabilities such as data protection and brand protection, that support continuous compliance and security.

Through this partnership, Renaissance will make Fortra available to enterprises, MSPs, and MSSPs. Together, Renaissance and Fortra will enable partners to address evolving cybersecurity challenges, reduce unauthorized attacker access, and strengthen organisational resilience using practical, real-world security solutions.

Here are the comments from Michael Conway and Faraz Siraj

Michael Conway, Director of Renaissance, commented:

“This partnership is about giving our partners practical, real-world capabilities to help customers stay ahead of modern threats. By working with Fortra, we’re enabling partners to address the full attack chain with solutions that are proven, flexible, and intelligence driven.”

Faraz Siraj, Vice President Global Channels and Alliances at Fortra, added:

“Our partnership with Renaissance expands access to Fortra’s unparalleled offensive and defensive security solutions, enabling organisations to proactively test their defences and reduce attacker dwell time with intelligence-driven protection.”