ESET, a global leader in IT security software for businesses and consumers worldwide, is proud to announce its nomination in the 18th Annual eChannelNews Reseller Choice Awards. This recognition follows ESET’s victory last year, where it was awarded Best Zero Trust Vendor, marking its 16th Reseller Choice Award. This nomination underscores ESET’s consistent excellence and commitment to delivering robust, trustworthy security solutions that meet the evolving needs of Canadian organizations in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

This year, ESET is nominated in several key categories, including Top Ten Cybersecurity, Best Endpoint Security in Canada, , Best Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Best XDR, and Best Security Vendor and more. These nominations highlight ESET’s dedication to Zero Trust principles and its ongoing leadership in providing comprehensive security solutions within the Canadian IT channel.

“ESET’s nomination again this year reflects the strong trust our channel partners place in our solutions,” said Bob Bonneau, Country Manager at ESET Canada. “Our focus has always been on supporting Canadian businesses with cutting-edge, reliable cybersecurity solutions, and this recognition from the channel community reaffirms our commitment.”

The Reseller Choice Awards, Canada’s largest and most prestigious IT channel survey, gathers thousands of votes from Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), IT Solution Providers, and other channel partners. With over 50 categories, this awards program emphasizes the importance of vendor recognition, not only for winners but also for those nominated, as it signals trust and visibility within the Canadian channel.

ESET values this recognition highly, as year-over-year vendor rankings offer valuable insights into the channel’s perception and support, solidifying ESET’s role as a trusted security partner for Canadian businesses.

To show support for ESET, the channel community is encouraged to vote in the Reseller Choice Awards by January 17, 2025, at https://www.resellerchoiceawards.com/.

ESET looks forward to continuing its collaboration with the Canadian IT community and delivering trusted solutions for a secure digital future.