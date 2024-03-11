As the global community reflects on the importance of amplifying women’s voices and the demand for better representation in all fields on this International Women’s Day, global cybersecurity leader, ESET, is kicking off its ninth annual Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship.

To embrace and encourage women to join this rapidly evolving industry, which continues to face a massive shortage of applicants, ESET will once again heed the call to “#InspireInclusion” through this scholarship, which will award $20,000 USD to two women in the United States and $10,000 CAD to two women in Canada this year.

Celeste Blodgett, Vice President of Human Resources at ESET, launched the program in 2016 and is excited to continue paving the way for more women to enter cybersecurity and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. “At ESET, we embrace a culture of inclusion and equity,” she emphasized. “Each year, we support and empower women through the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship, enabling them to pursue their passions in cybersecurity and STEM. This initiative is crucial as we strive to dismantle entry barriers into the field and nurture the next generation of female cybersecurity experts.”

Findings of the 2023 Cybersecurity Workforce Study conducted by (ISC)2 demonstrate that the majority of professionals in the cybersecurity sector are male, with women representing merely 26% of the workforce under the age of thirty. While the participation of women in the field is on the rise, there is significant progress yet to be made in fostering a more inclusive cybersecurity community.

Applications are now being accepted and are due by April 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. ESET will be awarding two women in the United States scholarships worth $10,000 USD each, and two women in Canada scholarships worth $5,000 CAD each. Those who are ineligible to apply are encouraged to share this opportunity with friends and family.

“When we inspire others to recognize and encourage women’s inclusion in the cybersecurity field, we contribute to a better world,” said Blodgett. “When women are motivated to actively participate, a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment emerges. This allows us to collaboratively forge a more inclusive world for women.”

REQUIREMENTS, DETAILS, AND HOW TO APPLY

ESET will award scholarships to four women who are currently enrolled in graduate or undergraduate programs in North America, majoring in a STEM field of study. The graduate/undergraduate program does not have to be a “cybersecurity” program; however, in your application, you should outline your aspiration to have a career in the cybersecurity industry.

ESET has decided to forego the minimum GPA requirement, so anyone can apply!

What do I submit / How do I submit my application?

Applicants can apply and learn more about the scholarships by visiting our application pages. If you’re a US student, you can apply here; if you’re a Canadian student, apply here.

Applicants are required to submit a personal essay detailing their professional experiences, such as early education and employment, that have motivated their pursuit of a STEM career, as well as offering advice on how they expect a company like ESET can help inspire the next generation of women to pursue careers in STEM. Personal insights shared in essays are appreciated.

To ensure fairness and impartiality, all submissions undergo a redaction process, maintaining anonymity for the grading committee. While transparency is valued, applicants are encouraged to focus primarily on addressing the essay question and minimize the inclusion of personally identifiable information.

What is the deadline for submission? Submissions will be accepted from March 8, 2024 – April 5, 2024, at 11:59PM EST.ESET will announce the winners in May 2024. Additional details