eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), announced the launch of its e3 partner ecosystem, representing experience, expertise, eSentire. The e3 ecosystem focuses on mapping partner engagement, productivity and overall experience to how business leaders are choosing to consume best-in-class cybersecurity services. Believing that we all have a role to play in putting our mutual customers ahead of threat disruption, eSentire has simplified the partner journey and prioritized a collaborative and flexible experience so every e3 ecosystem member can excel in establishing their authority in cybersecurity services with their respective customer bases.

“Business leaders today deserve more from their service providers. It’s not just about selling technology, it’s about enabling digital transformation, advancing business objectives and being a collaborative extension of our customers’ business operations,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. “We created the e3 ecosystem because we saw an opportunity to accelerate digital initiatives requiring modern security and governance. What all partners want is a simple and effective way to provide security as a service to their clients, snapping into their own value proposition and delivering a total solution. It’s our shared responsibility to help business leaders make sense of the complex security landscape, to simplify the security solution buying cycle, and to demonstrate strong time to value from onboarding to cyber risk reduction. When we truly collaborate as an ecosystem, together we can help organizations build more responsive security operations to put themselves ahead of disruption.”

The e3 ecosystem facilitates the best partnership fit to maximize organizational time and resources. Members participate in a specialized fast start onboarding program designed to support training, certification, co-selling and marketing initiatives in order to accelerate both the identification and conversion of opportunities.

