If you’re a coach who’s interested in niching into leadership coaching, or are curious about a career in leadership coaching and what that could look like, this blog is for you!

You’re not alone in your pursuit: the industry is quickly growing. In their latest study, the ICF reported that the profession contributed an estimated $5.340 billion USD in total annual revenue to the global economy in 2025, an increase of 17% over the 2023 study

It’s easy to see why this industry is booming. The benefits of coaching are proven; 72% of organizations say there is a strong correlation between coaching and employee engagement, and 78% of senior executives say employees at all levels benefit from coaching.

What you’ll find inside

As you explore this blog post, you’ll learn more about leadership coaching, what it is, and how it differs from executive coaching. We will explore why leadership coaching is important for organizations, and why coaches who hold a leadership coaching certification are a highly valuable resource for the organizations that hire them.

Of course, we will walk through receiving your leadership coaching certification in 2026, some of the questions you should ask when choosing a program, and some red flags to look for, too.

Finally, we’ll touch on some of the career perks of being a leadership coach, including 2026 salary expectations and the powerful transformations you get to be a part of. So, let’s dive in!

What is leadership coaching?

Coaches who have a leadership coaching certification may coach groups of people or teams within an organization, or they may work one-to-one coaching managers or high potential employees.

The goal of leadership coaching isn’t just to help problem-solve. Clients are often looking for clarity, focus, and direction that will help them unlock their full potential.

“By fostering self-awareness, building confidence, and providing accountability, coaching helps clients take actionable steps toward their goals. This transformative process not only benefits your clients but also gives you a deep sense of fulfillment. You witness firsthand the shifts in mindset and progress that come from your work.” – ICF

What is the difference between leadership coaching and executive coaching?

More than half of all coaches (54%) specialize in either leadership coaching or executive coaching.

Executive coaches work with CEOs and leaders of all kinds to help them gain self-awareness, clarify their goals, achieve their objectives and act as an external sounding board for them to unlock their potential.

Just like the world’s best athletes who rely on continuous coaching to achieve and sustain performance, business leaders who want to accelerate success hire executive coaches.

In contrast, coaches with a leadership coaching certification focus on leadership development and how to grow in leadership skills for a particular organization, industry, or person. Executive coaching focuses on each participant’s broader personal development and goals, helping them hone their vision both personally and professionally.

Leadership coaching and executive coaching are intrinsically linked: many executive coaches provide leadership coaching as part of their mandate, and leadership coaches often will also provide executive coaching.

Why is leadership coaching important?

Effective leaders are an essential part of society, paving the way for both business and personal success. However, being an effective leader doesn’t come easy for most people. Even those who are naturally skilled in leadership have areas of struggle and confusion, especially when leading a team in an organization with many leaders.

Organizations with multiple leaders work well when they get their leadership team on the same page, ensuring a common vision, maximizing each leader’s strengths, and building a team of leaders that work cohesively together.

One of the main drivers of success in business is behavior. When employees, human resources, and leaders practice leadership behaviors and translate values into actions, companies become well-oiled machines.

This is why coaches who hold a leadership coaching certification are a highly valuable resource for these organizations.

Leadership coaching offers an incredible ROI for organizations to ensure that their leaders are gaining the tools and resources they need to be successful leaders and to create an organization that is effective, resilient, and one that reaches its critical business objectives.

Leadership coaching certification in 2026

As organizations have begun to realize the importance of leadership coaching, there has been a rise in the need for expert coaches. If you’re looking to get started in this highly valuable and in-demand work, there has never been a better time.

With an ICF accredited coach training program, you can obtain your leadership coaching certification to help organizations develop cohesive, skilled, and effective leaders.

Why Become Certified?

Becoming a professional certified coach is a topic I’ve discussed often, and you can understand more about this topic and the need for professional credentials and certification here.

But in a nutshell, coaching and ethical practice go hand in hand. Following an ethical standard is foundational and essential if you are going to present yourself as a coach or eventually offer coach training courses.

How to Become an ICF Certified Coach

Coaches become coaches by earning the title through study, practice, ongoing self-improvement, and ongoing credentialing.

Step 1 to becoming an ICF Certified Coach

The first step to become a leadership coach is to get certified coach training from a recognized school or program (like The Coaching Academy for Leaders).

Step 2 to becoming an ICF Certified Coach

Once you have completed your certified coach training, you are eligible to earn your credential through the International Coach Federation (the ICF).

Credentialing is the process of obtaining, verifying, and assessing the qualifications of a practitioner. Credentials are documented evidence of education, training, and experience. The ICF offers ACC, PCC and MCC accreditation.

How to choose a leadership coach certification program

The coach certification program you choose for your training will ultimately shape the rest of your coaching career, so it’s important to take the time to find the right program for you. The best program for you might not be the best program for someone else; so be sure to ask these questions to see if a program is the right fit for your training.

Is the Program ICF Certified?

If your goal is to become a professional coach with credibility, then it’s essential to enroll for a training program that is certified by the International Coaching Federation. To become ICF-accredited, programs must complete a rigorous review process and demonstrate that their curriculum aligns with the ICF Core Competencies and Code of Ethics.

Has the Program been Updated to the 2026 ICF Standards?

As alluded to above, the ICF regularly updates their standards and certification processes. Last year, the ICF updated their Code of Ethics and Core Competencies, and they made changes to their certification process beginning January 1, 2026. You’ll want to ensure the program you are enrolling in has adjusted its teachings to align with updates.

Does the Program Teach Leadership Coaching Specifically?

When you coach a leader, you’re supporting them as they influence their team, culture, and possibly even their organization’s strategy. You’ll want to ensure then that the program you’re considering can help you build a strong foundation in areas such as emotional intelligence, organizational dynamics, and power structures.

For example, at The Coaching Academy for Leaders, we offer a Certified Leadership Coach designation, with a curriculum that specifically focuses on leadership development, training, and coaching, along with teaching all coaching core competencies.

Red flags to watch for when choosing a leadership coaching program

Unfortunately, not all coaching programs are created equal. Some of the most common warning signs you’ll want to watch out for include:

Promises of quick certification or ‘instant coach’

Rule out programs that promise certification in a weekend, or have fast revenue claims. To become an accredited coach requires meaningful commitment, training hours, mentor coaching, and ultimately culminates in a performance evaluation and credentialing exam.

An unclear curriculum

Any credible coaching program will be able to explain clearly how the ICF core competencies are being taught, how the training is structured, the overall learning objectives, and what the assessment process is.

Lack of mentor coaching or feedback

We’ve all heard “practice, practice, practice” and coaching is no different. Learning to coach requires consistent practice and feedback. ICF accredited coach training programs offer an effective balance between synchronous and asynchronous learning hours. In addition, they include practice rounds with faculty feedback.

For example, If a program were 100% pre-recorded and did not include live coaching practice, it would not put you on the pathway towards your credentials.

How much do leadership coaches earn in 2026?

Becoming a leadership coach is life-changing for many reasons. With the growing demand for leadership coaches by organizations today, you can build a successful and lucrative business if you have a recognized and professional coaching certification.

The latest ICF Global Study found that active coach practitioners in all fields charged an average fee of $234 USD for a one-hour coaching session. Coaches spend an average of 11.6 hours per week working as a coach and work with an average of 12.4 active clients. 90% of coaches have clients and are actively working in the industry. The leadership coaching industry can certainly be a lucrative career choice for a person with ICF coaching credentials!

Leadership coaching empowers leaders to do exceptional work

As you can see, the demand for leadership coaching is growing rapidly. By obtaining your leadership coaching certification, you will be able to coach leaders individually or in organizations, empowering them to lead their teams effectively and helping them increase their organization’s performance and productivity.

Getting your leadership coaching certification through an experienced, legitimate coach training organization will help you build a successful leadership coaching business. With International Coaching Federation accreditation, you will have the qualifications to effectively coach leaders of all levels, in any industry.

Ultimately, leadership coaching sets an organization up for success and ensures effective teams, employee retention, and business loyalty. Becoming a part of that success means making a difference in the world by helping others transform into the best and most successful version of themselves.

And that’s a great place to be! Why not book a call with us and find out if leadership coaching is the right career for you, and how you can make a difference in people’s lives.

______

Interested in learning more about becoming a leadership coach? The Coaching Academy for Leaders offers the Level One Pathway to the ACC, a Certified Leadership Coach designation, and many CCE Courses, providing you with the training you need to become a professional leadership coach. This six-month, ICF Level 1-accredited program is designed to give you a strong foundation in professional coaching, grounded in real practice, small-group learning, and personalized faculty support.

Learn more about Coaching Fundamentals and join the next cohort.

You’ll learn in a community. You’ll be supported by experienced faculty. And you’ll come away with the confidence and skill to coach with purpose.

______

Leadership coaching certification FAQs

What is leadership coaching?

Leadership coaching is a professional coaching process that helps individuals develop the mindset, behaviours, and skills required to lead people, teams, and organizations more effectively.

How much can leadership coaches earn in 2026?

According to the ICF Global Study, individual active coach practitioners earn an average annual revenue of $49,283 USD from their coaching activities and charge an average of $234 USD/hour.

How can I become a certified leadership coach?

The first step to becoming a certified coach is to take an ICF accredited training program. If you have no current credentials, look for a coaching program that is a Level 1 ACC certified, such as our Coaching Fundamentals program. This will ensure that you have the training requirements to become ICF certified.

How do I know what coaching program is right for me?

There are a number of factors that will help you determine whether a coaching program is the right one for you or not. First and foremost, it should be ICF Accredited. Be sure to ask questions about the total cost of the program, what the schedule is like, and whether or not Mentor Coaching is included.

How much does it cost to become a leadership coach?

Tuition for leadership coach training programs can range from $5,000 USD to $15,000 USD. The average cost for the Level 1 Pathway to the ACC program is typically around $7,000 USD.

Some schools will offer Mentor Coaching as an optional extra. Some schools require you to commit to their mentor coaching program as part of the base tuition rate which will bump up the fee. You’ll also want to factor in the fees that the ICF will charge for the application process.

What red flags should I watch for in a leadership coach program?

Unfortunately, not all coaching programs are created equal. Red flags to watch out for when choosing your 2026 leadership coach program include:

Tuition fees are well below average

A program that is less than 60 hours of coach-specific training

A program that is not accredited by the ICF

Absence of customer service or access to faculty,

The promise of a quick certification or guaranteed revenue.

by: Corry Robertson, PCC