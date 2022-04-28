ScalePad has named Eric Torres to the newly-created role of Vice President of Channel. In his new role, Torres will bolster Managed Service Provider (MSP) growth, success, and maturity advancements by highlighting ScalePad’s proprietary data-backed insights, while further developing and strengthening industry ties.

With over 15 years’ experience in the technology industry, Torres brings a passion for educating the business community on the ever-changing cybersecurity threat landscape. For almost a decade, Torres helped build River Run, a top-tier MSP in Milwaukee, WI, where he was also a Datto Advisory Board member. Prior to joining ScalePad, Torres served as Datto’s Director of Channel Development for North America.

“This is a very exciting time to join the ScalePad team. ScalePad’s innovative applications offer a ton of value for MSPs,” said Torres. “I look forward to working with Dan, Luis and the entire team to engage our Partners, grow our channel presence, and to share ScalePad’s story with the MSP community”.

Find out more at www.scalepad.com

Eric Torres

‍