Cradlepoint released findings from its annual State of Wireless WAN Report developed in conjunction with IDG. The results find Wireless WAN (WWAN) adoption continues to increase globally, with businesses focused on improving bandwidth and introducing new services.

Additionally, 5G is definitely top of mind as it continues to roll out across the country: More than half of Canadian respondents (54 per cent) indicated they are familiar with 5G and have researched it, while 34 per cent said they are very familiar with 5G and actively working towards it.

4G/5G Use is Growing

A key highlight of the report is the rapid growth of 4G/5G globally, which grew from 41 per cent to 67 per cent in 2021. In Canada, 64 per cent of respondents indicated they are already using 4G/5G for WWAN.

Overall, the progress for 4G and 5G is projected to continue with 68 per cent of all respondents saying they anticipate an increase in 4G/5G WAN links in the next three years.

When asked what was driving the change in usage of different types of WAN links, improving bandwidth and preparing for new services were top of mind for most respondents.

There is Opportunity in Canada

In Canada, the findings show there is much opportunity for growth and adoption, especially at the branch level.

Canadian respondents indicated current 4G/5G connectivity use is spread quite evenly across connecting vehicles (50 per cent), augmenting wired links in a location/branch (50 per cent), connecting other IoT (47 per cent), connecting digital signage (47 per cent) and as a failover link in a location/branch (47 per cent).

“Having separate networks for branch and mobile can increase costs and add layers of complexity,” says Jason Falovo, vice president and general manager, Canada, Cradlepoint. “Wireless WAN solutions enable agile, secure connectivity to people, places and things anywhere. As 5G continues to roll out across the country, Canadian organizations are in a prime position to take advantage of the benefits Wireless WAN offers, including flexibility and enhanced security.”

In Canada, respondents felt their impediments to deploying 4G/5G were security at 71 per cent (compared to 59 per cent globally) and cost at 65 per cent (compared to 52 per cent globally). Reliability (52 per cent) and complexity (48 per cent) were other impediments cited by Canadian respondents.

Other findings:

There is an uptick in the number of IoT connected devices deployed. In Canada, the average number of devices on respondents’ IoT networks is 270, above the global average of 247. The top three IoT connected devices for Canadian respondents are security cameras, sensors and digital signage; and most organizations are planning to add more of these devices in the next 12 months (63 per cent, 46 per cent and 56 per cent respectively). SD-WAN: There is a sizeable uptick in deployment of SD-WAN since 2020 with more to come within six months. Current and planned deployments are up in Canada, U.S. and U.K.; in Canada, the average number of locations/branches provided with WAN connectivity is 251 (compared to 248 globally). Security was cited as the most important feature in SD-WAN at 59 per cent globally.

