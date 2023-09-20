Founded in 2001, Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers increase productivity and do more with documents, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. Foxit combines easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services in one powerful solution: The Foxit PDF Editor Suite. This Intelligent Document Platform allows users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings – from anywhere and on any device. Foxit also enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

In recent news, they announced robust upgrades to their Intelligent Document Platform, the Foxit PDF Editor Suite. These enhancements provide businesses with unparalleled document workflow flexibility, efficiency, and security.

They also launched Foxit eSign eSignature on Salesforce AppExchange, to easily create and sign digital contracts, agreements, and forms to expedite business in a digital world.

Find out more at www.foxit.com or check out our previous interview with Foxit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/foxit-launches-esignature-service/