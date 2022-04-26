Germany-based Unicon, expert in end-user computing and leading provider of operating systems for cloud devices, is expanding its channel team to provide dedicated support to its broad network of technology, sales and OEM partners, resellers and distributors. Within a year, the newly established team has grown to five employees. Further positions have been posted and are to be filled shortly. With its new employees, the IT company is continuing its successful growth and plans to open up new markets and partnerships both nationally and globally.

Unicon New Team: Martin Hummel, Denis Brendelberger, Michael Reiß, Thomas Duda

Michaela Ebeling

Unicon is a leading IT technology company and a pioneer in Thin Client software. With eLux and Scout, Unicon offers the most powerful software solutions for a central IT architecture. More than two million end devices in over 65 countries worldwide are currently operated and managed with the software. The software company’s customers include leading companies in the financial and insurance sectors, retail, and the public sector.

