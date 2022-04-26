Datto introduces two new continuity solutions, including its next-generation SIRIS product, which offers up to four times the performance, and Cloud Continuity for PCs, which has been enhanced for today’s dynamic, hybrid workforce. Both all-in-one backup and recovery solutions provide MSPs with best-in-class continuity for their SMB clients. In the event of a physical loss, ransomware, hardware failure, or other disaster, Datto offers a variety of onsite and remote recovery and restore options.

In Q4 of last year, over 80% of ransomware attacks targeted SMBs, with an average business interruption of 20 days following successful attacks, which can be crippling for a smaller organisation.

To survive attacks, SMBs must have access to business continuity solutions that can quickly restore their data and operations, preventing significant downtime and business interruptions. Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) is the established backbone of any ransomware recovery strategy.

“An MSP’s best defense against evolving ransomware threats is a high-performing and reliable BCDR solution一and SIRIS 5 is Datto’s most powerful and flexible solution yet,” said Bob Petrocelli, Chief Technology Officer at Datto. “With its cloud-first architecture and integrated security, the SIRIS platform was created for MSPs, delivering an essential all-in-one solution for backup and recovery. We’re proud to release our flagship SIRIS 5 product which will deliver next-level reliability and performance when it matters most.”

SIRIS 5 is one of the best last lines of defence against cyberattacks, restoring business operations for SMBs within minutes thanks to Datto’s all-in-one complete BCDR solution with immutable backups and the secure Datto Cloud.

Partners can anticipate the following benefits from SIRIS 5:

Up to 4X more performance, as well as upgraded RAM and CPU, resulting in faster disaster recovery performance than ever before.

Reliability is improved by using industry-standard server hardware, redundant power supplies, dependable enterprise SAS HDDs, HDD RAID, and advanced diagnostics.

Streamlined appliance options combine the best features to optimise performance while also making the selection and upgrade process easier for partners.

The SIRIS 5 appliance will be powered by Dell and will run on purpose-built certified hardware. Dell’s world-class server hardware is unrivalled in terms of reliability, serviceability, global reach, and supply chain resilience. Each SIRIS 5 device will be subjected to increased comprehensive quality testing at a Datto facility and will be covered by Datto’s 5-year warranty. Datto partners will have access to the most robust and reliable business continuity solution Datto has ever offered, when combined with Datto’s 24/7/365 support.

“The number one concern for our clients is what a cyberattack would mean for their business. We need strong backup and recovery solutions in place if all else fails to ensure they’re up and running with minimal disruption,” said Razwan Ahmad, CEO of N.O.C. Systems LLC, a Datto MSP partner located in Connecticut. “With SIRIS 5 we know we’re covered. Datto’s world-class technology and support enables us to protect our clients’ data and livelihoods with the strongest solution.”

Source: Datto