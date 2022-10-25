Trustwave announced enhanced Co-Managed SOC capabilities designed to maximize the threat detection and response value of SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) deployments, avoid unnecessary costs, and reduce alert noise by up to 90 percent. Trustwave’s offering is a holistic partnership in which Trustwave serves as an extension of its clients’ security operations teams.

The enhanced Trustwave Co-Managed SOC offering now includes access to Trustwave’s one-of-a-kind cybersecurity collaboration platform, Security Colony, which provides instant access to actionable, best practice knowledge and years of consulting output from hundreds of companies. The offer is also supported by a dedicated Cyber Success Team with decades of SIEM, SOAR, and SOC experience and extensive certifications.

“Our enterprise-proven processes, global scale, and unique SpiderLabs threat intelligence enable our clients to align their SIEM deployments to business and security outcomes,” said Tom Powledge, Chief Products Officer of Trustwave. “Our decades of experience are combined with an end-to-end consultative approach and deep cybersecurity expertise to provide clients with a tailored service that improves cyber resilience while avoiding runaway costs. Moreover, the improvements we make for clients are theirs to keep, we don’t hold their SIEM hostage.”

While a SIEM is a core technology for many security operations teams, it is complex and requires ongoing maintenance and optimization by highly skilled security engineers to help security analysts operationalize the outputs and avoid a flood of noisy, false positive alerts. Trustwave Co-Managed SOC clients receive the benefit of the company’s global experience across hundreds of clients, resulting in an extensive use case catalog that is highly personalized and constantly being tuned and optimized for optimal threat detection.

Co-Managed SOC clients receive 24×7 global, real-time threat monitoring to help detect and investigate threats with SpiderLabs threat intelligence. Clients receive confirmed, actionable incident alerts that require immediate response or direct action, resulting in up to 90 percent reduction in alert fatigue by security staff and increased efficiency of the security operations team.

As a core differentiator, Trustwave also doesn’t force clients to work inside its tools and allows clients to retain the valuable SIEM use cases if they move to another provider.

New Capabilities in Trustwave Co-Managed SOC

Dedicated Cyber Success Team: Named experts for the life of the service term conduct ongoing use case tuning and optimization, review changes to client architecture, recommend updates to security policy, provide custom reporting, external threat monitoring, and frequently review the state of operations.

Access to Security Colony: Instant access to the tools an organization needs to be proactive and improve their security maturity. These include vendor risk insight, daily breach monitoring, ransomware readiness, and other valuable resources with actionable insights that track progress over time.

Trustwave’s Co-Managed SOC Benefits:

Maximize investment value through end-to-end expertise

Extend security teams with tenured SIEM & SOC experts

Stop active threats with 24×7 real-time SpiderLabs global threat monitoring

Optimize and tune SIEM use cases constantly for higher fidelity threat detection

Avoid alert fatigue and improve the productivity of security operations team

Retain ownership of all SIEM improvements and use cases

Mature security operations leveraging enterprise-proven methodologies and processes

Instant access to cybersecurity tools and insights with Security Colony

