Creative ITC, a multi award winning cloud services provider, has launched a new channel partner program as the business embarks on a new phase of its growth journey.

The company has launched a new partner-focused arm to support other channel businesses, enabling them to extend their current portfolios with new solutions and services delivered by Creative. Service providers and resellers will also be able to supplement their own teams with Creative’s technical support and cloud expertise.

The Creative channel program will give partners flexible access to Creative ITC’s extensive networking, infrastructure, cloud and technical support capabilities, as well as enabling them to offer award-winning, purpose-built technology solutions and tap into the company’s global service capabilities.

For further information on partnering with Creative ITC, please visit https://www.creative-itc.com/partner-with-us/