Presenters: Evgeniy Kharam, Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Nim Nadarajah, C.CISO, Cyber Security, Compliance & Transformation Expert | Executive Board Member | Keynote Speaker

Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Adam Bennett, Co-Founder & CEO at SureStack CEO at Crosshair Cyber

The Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem aims to assist Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in becoming more cybersecurity-oriented amidst industry disruptions caused by AI and regulatory changes.

The discussion focused on insights from the RSA conference, noting the necessity for strategic planning to navigate the multitude of vendors and sessions effectively. All acknowledged the value of networking opportunities and the importance of pre-planning to maximize engagement. Concerns were raised about the effectiveness of lead generation at conferences, with Nim sharing an anecdote about unrealistic expectations for leads. The group discussed the challenges of forming meaningful connections in crowded environments. The conversation shifted to the significance of identity in cybersecurity, emphasizing the need for organizations to secure both human and non-human identities and to establish clear policies governing AI usage.

Evgeniy highlighted the importance of training employees on data sharing implications to enhance security awareness. Julian shared insights on productivity improvements achieved through basic AI applications, while Nim emphasized the challenges of training AI systems.

Click here to watch previous episodes on Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem

To learn more on Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/