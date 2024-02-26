Presenter: Randal Wark

Randal Wark and Julian Lee discuss the launch of virtual mastermind sessions, with a focus on accessibility and engagement for participants. They plan to host sessions covering topics such as HR, sales, and marketing. The sessions will be pre-planned with specific topics, but participants can suggest topics for future sessions.

The goal is to create a peer-to-peer learning environment that offers practical tools and insights for business growth.

The introduction of these new sessions reflects a shift towards a more accessible and adaptable format for Mastermind Peer Group participation. The virtual format offers a low barrier of entry and flexibility, with specific topics for participants to join. The events will be non-sponsored and emphasize confidentiality within the mastermind groups.

To learn more, visit: https://www.channelpartneralliance.com/