Presenter: Evgeniy Kharam, Cybersecurity Architect | Evangelist | Consultant | Advisor | Podcaster | Visionary | Speaker |

Evgeniy explained the role of CISOs and why cybersecurity is critical to any company and why it is important to have all the skills and the tools to know how and why to secure.

Listen to this podcast as he articulates and demystifies the cybersecurity architecture. To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/