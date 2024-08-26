Jaap Mantel, VP Sales at Data & More, discussed the practical aspects of implementing AI in businesses, emphasizing the importance of understanding data before leveraging AI capabilities. He explored the challenges and opportunities associated with unstructured data, highlighting the need for organizations to prioritize data structuring and classification to avoid potential legal and compliance issues. He also provided a detailed example of a proof of concept (POC) where he analyzed a small subset of user data, uncovering sensitive information such as salary details, healthcare information, and personal certificates.

Jaap stressed the importance of preparing data for Co-Pilot readiness and understanding the data being input into AI systems to avoid potential privacy issues and legal consequences.

Find out more here and obtain a free assessment to gain a better understanding of the process. Listen to our last CDE Episode with Jaap: https://www.e-channelnews.com/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-podcast-episode-3/