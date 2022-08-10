Core Security by HelpSystems, a leading provider of cyber threat solutions, announced the addition of ransomware simulation to its penetration testing solution, Core Impact. Using an automated Rapid Pen Test, Core Impact users can now efficiently simulate a ransomware attack.

According to the 2022 Penetration Testing Report, ransomware is one of the top concerns for cybersecurity professionals. Also, a PhishLabs by HelpSystems report shows ransomware is booming, growing more than 100% year-over-year. The cost of ransomware attacks is also on the rise; the average ransom demand alone was $220,298 in 2021, with the recovery cost much steeper, averaging $1.8 million.

When employees open infected email attachments or click on malicious websites, they can inadvertently trigger a ransomware attack. With unwitting employees serving as one of the most common attack vectors, ransomware can be particularly difficult to avoid.

“Much like penetration testing, vulnerability management, and red teaming, ransomware simulation is an effective method of offensive (proactive) cybersecurity, helping organizations discover weaknesses before attackers find and exploit them,” said Mark Bell, Managing Director of Infrastructure Protection at HelpSystems. “Adding ransomware simulation not only further enhances and centralizes the testing process, but helps employees better recognize ransomware infection methods. It can also uncover who is susceptible to these attacks, which can prompt additional training to teach employees how to be more vigilant before clicking another suspicious email.

“With ransomware here to stay, this simulation process should be considered a cybersecurity essential,” said Bell. “The addition of ransomware simulation strengthens Core Impact’s reputation as an all-in-one solution, providing multiple types of pen tests across vectors and other integrations.”

Learn more at www.helpsystems.com.