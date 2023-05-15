Druva announced the appointment of Mike Houghton as their new Global Partner and Alliance Lead. Mike will assume the responsibility of expanding partner growth, bolstering routes to market, and delivering market share through Druva’s ecosystem of partners and alliances. Mike has strong plans to expand Druva’s Compass Partner Program, an initiative that offers channel partners a unique SaaS cloud sales platform to enhance the bottom line.

Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to cloud. Visit druva.com

