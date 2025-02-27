Trellix recently expanded industry veteran Kurt Mills‘s role to Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief. Kurt brings over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and a proven track record of building and evolving channel teams to deliver a rewarding partner experience. He first joined Trellix in June of 2024 as Vice President, Global Channels, and led efforts to strengthen alignment with partners by expanding channel leadership, enhancing partner certifications to align with industry best practices, and advancing specialized partner readiness. Prior he was Head of Global System Integrator & Advisory Partner Sales at Check Point.

In this discussion, Kurt talked about his multifaceted role and the challenges faced by channel partners. He shared insights from his professional journey, including his tenure at McAfee, and emphasized the importance of leveraging Trellix’s threat intelligence to aid partners in navigating a consolidated platform. He highlighted the necessity of creating specializations, developing joint business plans, and fostering collaboration with partners, particularly with major players like AWS.