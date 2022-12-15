Cinchy, a pioneer of dataware technology and leader of data liberation, announced a $14.5 million USD Series B financing round led by Forgepoint Capital. This investment allows Cinchy to further capitalize on the surge in global demand for data fabric and data mesh solutions that help free the enterprise from unruly application ecosystems and regain greater control of their data. Cinchy, which enables instant visibility into organizational data, offers an out-of-the-box solution that provides immediate time to value by turning abstract data concepts into actual live dataware deployments.

“Our mission is to liberate and harness the power of data, giving it back to teams and organizations to accelerate digital transformation and growth,” said Dan DeMers, CEO and co-founder of Cinchy. “We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Forgepoint Capital, which uniquely appreciates the importance of data layer controls and the enablement of data autonomy. This latest round of funding helps us expand our team and release new offerings that include pre-built dataware solutions designed to help organizations instantly liberate both trapped data and siloed SaaS applications.”

The company also announced the appointment of Grant Brigden to the role of VP of Marketing. In this capacity, he will help drive Cinchy’s growth as it expands throughout major markets in North America and Europe, and help oversee the addition of tech solutions that enable every constituency in the organization to collaborate on operational data in real time and build unlimited digital solutions with half the time and cost of traditional approaches.

