Guest: Glynis Devine, Equipping Organizations to Build Future-Ready Leadership by Elevating Women Leaders to Excel in Senior Roles. Lead with Confidence, Drive Innovation, Build Stronger Teams, and Deliver Measurable Business Results.

Glynis will talk about planning initiatives to enhance women’s leadership in the tech sector, particularly in cybersecurity. She will explore the challenges posed by an uncertain political and economic climate, which has led to indecision among organizations regarding investments. She presented her upcoming session titled “Ransomware,” which aims to address the consequences of inaction and the importance of decision-making despite uncertainty.

Glynis parlera des initiatives de planification visant à renforcer le leadership des femmes dans le secteur technologique, en particulier dans la cybersécurité. Elle explorera les défis posés par un climat politique et économique incertain, qui a entraîné de l’indécision parmi les organisations concernant les investissements. Elle a présenté sa prochaine session intitulée “Rançongiciel”, qui vise à aborder les conséquences de l’inaction et l’importance de la prise de décision malgré l’incertitude.

