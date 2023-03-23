Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the availability of a new Cyber Cloud data center in Toronto, Canada. This new addition to the company’s global network of Cyber Cloud data centers provides Acronis partners with access to a comprehensive range of cutting-edge cyber protection solutions, empowering them to create new services and offerings to manage their clients’ data protection needs more efficiently and effectively with faster access, continuous data availability, and the added benefit of data sovereignty.

Acronis’ global network of Cyber Cloud data centers includes more than fifty locations in the U.S., U.K., Switzerland, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and other regions. Today’s announcement marks Acronis’ second Cyber Cloud data center presence in Canada, following the launch of the Vancouver location in October 2020. With the new Cyber Cloud data center, Acronis partners in Canada will have access to a full suite of cyber protection solutions and managed cloud solutions via the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform, with the added benefit of local data management and support from their service providers.

Purpose-built to provide organizations with the utmost levels of data availability, security, and safety for their critical data, applications, and systems, each facility features state-of-the-art as well as the best operational and security controls. The Acronis Cyber Cloud data centers also follow the approach of need plus one (N+1) for greater redundancy across all hardware layers of its infrastructure, minimizing risks and eliminating single points of failure. This ensures that customers can always rely on Acronis for resilient and robust cyber protection solutions.

Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley, said, “Every new Acronis Cyber Cloud data center launch further enhances Acronis’ network of availability, enabling our customers to meet regulatory compliance and connectivity demands. We are constantly expanding our Cyber Cloud data center network to offer the most exceptional data protection solution available. Our innovative solutions are designed to increase global availability and cater to the needs of our service providers and their partners.”

