ColorTokens recently unveiled significant enhancements to its partner platform to elevate partner collaboration and experience and meet growing demand for microsegmentation solutions.

In this interview, Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder of ColorTokens, provided an overview of the company’s journey in implementing Zero Trust segmentation, emphasizing the importance of identity, segmentation, and access as the core pillars of Zero Trust implementation. He also discussed the evolution of network segmentation, detailing the shift from VLAN segmentation to micro-segmentation and the challenges encountered in the process.

Rajesh provided a comprehensive overview of the channel strategy and partner enablement for implementing Zero Trust and micro-segmentation. He underscored the critical role of channel partners in fostering customer intimacy and building long-lasting relationships, particularly in the context of multi-year programs for guiding customers through the implementation journey.

