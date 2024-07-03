Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and pioneer of Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR), recently announced the availability of two new products: Quick Start Risk Assessments and expanded Risk Assessments coverage to include multiple frameworks.

During this interview, Randy Watkins, CTO of Critical Start, spoke about the transition from a value-added reseller to providing MDR and MCRR services. He highlighted their approach of resolving every alert, establishing accountability through SLAs, and offering a mobile SOC platform for customer interaction. The challenges MSPs encounter in assessing security posture and alignment to frameworks were also addressed, noting the importance of quantifiably measuring improvements in these areas.

The meeting continued with an exploration of cybersecurity insurance and risk reduction, focusing on the necessity of foundational controls like multi-factor authentication, EDR, and EPP. Randy concluded with an overview of the company’s channel program, underscoring their channel-only commitment and the importance they place on consultative VARs.