HP Inc. has appointed Michelle Biase as the company’s new president and managing director for Canada, effective 2 December. Biase will lead HP Canada’s go-to-market sales strategy and execution, overseeing both direct and indirect sales for commercial and consumer products and services across the HP portfolio. Biase re-joins the HP Canada team from D&H Canada, where she has served as General Manager for the last three years. In this role, Biase will report to Scott Lannum, interim managing director for HP North America.

“We are in an extremely compelling time where HP is well positioned to transform the future of work through its industry-leading portfolio and solutions,” said Michelle Biase. “I am excited to return to HP Canada in a new leadership role with a broadened perspective and deepened understanding of our industry and the Canadian market. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to achieve outstanding business outcomes, continue to foster and grow our channel relationships and champion sustainability initiatives which deeply align with my expertise and passion for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Biase is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years of industry and leadership experience across sales, operations, vendor management, and professional services, with a focus on driving profitable business growth, cultivating positive workplace culture and developing successful channel strategies. Prior to her previous role, Biase spent nearly five years at HP Canada, where she held several leadership roles, including Head of Transition and Transformation for Managed Print Services and Head of Print and PC Solutions. Biase also held leadership and sales positions at CDW Canada and other Canadian distributors.

“We are delighted to welcome Michelle back to HP. As a seasoned leader known for her ability to create team cultures of trust, transparency, and brave transformation, we are confident she will lead with ambition and agility to continue to collaboratively create value for our customers and partners to drive successful business results for HP and our partners and customers in Canada,” said Scott Lannum, interim managing director, HP North America.

